230421-N-OF444-0484 Atlantic Ocean – (April 21, 2023) – Sailors attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) and Marines assigned to 2nd Amphibian Assault Battalion participate in small arms weapons drills while underway, April 21, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 12:08
|Photo ID:
|7817682
|VIRIN:
|230421-N-OF444-0484
|Resolution:
|5042x3122
|Size:
|883.67 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Conducts Small Arms Training [Image 3 of 3], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
