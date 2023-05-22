Retirees attend the Retiree Appreciation Days retiree expo at the Solomon Center, where they gathered information about programs that can help them.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 7817673 VIRIN: 052023-A-CU235-002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.26 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 052023-A-CU235-002 [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.