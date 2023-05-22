Flags In 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at gravesites in Section 25 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2023. This was the 75th anniversary of Flags In where over 1,000 service members placed more than 260,000 flags at gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery/released)

