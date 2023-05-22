USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) helicopter squadron operations

230524-N-RQ159-1027 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Anthony Knoll, from Jacksonville, Florida, inspects the tail rotor of an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24, 2023. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

