USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) helicopter squadron operations

230524-N-RQ159-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jeovan Medina, from Humacao, Puerto Rico, inspects the tail rotor of an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24, 2023. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

