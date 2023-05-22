Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) helicopter squadron operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) helicopter squadron operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.23.2014

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230524-N-RQ159-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Anthony Knoll, from Jacksonville, Florida, inspects the tail rotor of an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24, 2023. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2014
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:57
    VIRIN: 230524-N-RQ159-1017
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    MH-60S
    Sea Hawk
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    MH-60R

