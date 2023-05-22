Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    ASA Fort Dix Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Course Class 006-23 Training. The CBRN Defense Course is a 10-academic day resident course conducted on ASA Fort Dix 10-times per year. The course consists of 80-hours of instruction focused on the five CBRN Core Competencies: Technical CBRN Advice; Chemical/Biological Detection; Radiological Survey/Monitoring; Decontamination; and CBRN Room Operations. The CBRN Defense Course is designed to qualify officers and enlisted Soldiers to perform the additional duty of CBRN Officer/NCO/Enlisted Alternate at Company, Troop, and Detachment level. MAY 23, 2023. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 7817446
    VIRIN: 230523-A-IE493-019
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 392.17 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT