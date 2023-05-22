ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 007-23 Training MAY 23, 2023

ASA Fort Dix Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Course Class 006-23 Training. The CBRN Defense Course is a 10-academic day resident course conducted on ASA Fort Dix 10-times per year. The course consists of 80-hours of instruction focused on the five CBRN Core Competencies: Technical CBRN Advice; Chemical/Biological Detection; Radiological Survey/Monitoring; Decontamination; and CBRN Room Operations. The CBRN Defense Course is designed to qualify officers and enlisted Soldiers to perform the additional duty of CBRN Officer/NCO/Enlisted Alternate at Company, Troop, and Detachment level. MAY 23, 2023. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
