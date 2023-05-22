230524-N-OF444-0064 Norfolk, Virginia – (May 24, 2023) – Sailors attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) participate in Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills on the flight deck, May 24, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7817235
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-OF444-0064
|Resolution:
|5232x3488
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, USS New York Conducts VBSS Training [Image 3 of 3], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
