Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York Conducts VBSS Training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS New York Conducts VBSS Training

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230524-N-OF444-0063 Norfolk, Virginia – (May 24, 2023) – Sailors attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) participate in Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills on the flight deck, May 24, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:22
    Photo ID: 7817234
    VIRIN: 230524-N-OF444-0063
    Resolution: 5300x3139
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Conducts VBSS Training [Image 3 of 3], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York Conducts VBSS Training
    USS New York Conducts VBSS Training
    USS New York Conducts VBSS Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    USS New York
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USS New York LPD 2
    Amphibious Warship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT