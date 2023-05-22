230524-N-OF444-0061 Norfolk, Virginia – (May 24, 2023) – Quartermaster Petty Officer 3rd Class Dilyn Bashoor attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) participates in Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills on the flight deck, May 24, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7817233 VIRIN: 230524-N-OF444-0061 Resolution: 4897x3712 Size: 2.85 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Conducts VBSS Training [Image 3 of 3], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.