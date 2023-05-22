230524-N-OF444-0050 Norfolk, Virginia – (May 24, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Dev attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) participates in Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills on the flight deck, May 24, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:29 Photo ID: 7817231 VIRIN: 230524-N-OF444-0043 Resolution: 4324x2402 Size: 2.26 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Conducts VBSS Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.