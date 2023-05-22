Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Conducts VBSS Training

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230524-N-OF444-0028 Norfolk, Virginia – (May 24, 2023) – Quartermaster Petty Officer 3rd Class Dilyn Bashoor (Right), Quartermaster Petty Officer 3rd Class Alberto Garcia (Middle), Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Dev attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) participate in Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills on the flight deck, May 24, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Conducts VBSS Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    USS New York
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USS New York LPD 2
    Amphibious Warship

