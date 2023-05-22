Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, visited with U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers attending the 7th Army Training Command Non-Commissioned Officer Academy and Unteroffizierschule des Heeres in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, May 23, 2023. Toko emphasized the importance of a strong NATO partnership and diplomacy in order to overcome challenges the world faces. The 7th Army NCOA trains U.S. and multinational soldiers using the Basic Leader Course curriculum from the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:02
    Photo ID: 7817206
    VIRIN: 230523-A-QM436-537
    Resolution: 1000x713
    Size: 478.85 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers
    U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers
    U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT