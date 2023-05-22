U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, speaks to U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers

U.S. Consulate General in Leipzig Kenichiro Toko, visited with U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers attending the 7th Army Training Command Non-Commissioned Officer Academy and Unteroffizierschule des Heeres in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, May 23, 2023. Toko emphasized the importance of a strong NATO partnership and diplomacy in order to overcome challenges the world faces. The 7th Army NCOA trains U.S. and multinational soldiers using the Basic Leader Course curriculum from the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

