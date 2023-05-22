A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts perform flyover at Preakness Stakes

A four-ship formation of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard perform a flyover at Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland, May 20, 2023. The Preakness Stakes is an American thoroughbred horse race held on the third Saturday in May each year in Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the subject)

