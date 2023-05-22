Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts perform flyover at Preakness Stakes [Image 3 of 3]

    A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts perform flyover at Preakness Stakes

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    A four-ship formation of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard perform a flyover at Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland, May 20, 2023. The Preakness Stakes is an American thoroughbred horse race held on the third Saturday in May each year in Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the subject)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 07:44
    VIRIN: 230520-Z-DC119-1108
    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts perform flyover at Preakness Stakes [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDANG 175th Wing

