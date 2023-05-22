Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023 [Image 6 of 8]

    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023

    GREECE

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230525-N-AH609-1006-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 25, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Denitra Richardson, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, on May 25, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 07:40
    Photo ID: 7817095
    VIRIN: 230525-N-AH609-1006-G
    Resolution: 1825x1468
    Size: 313.49 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023
    Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    EURAFCENT
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT