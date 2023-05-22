Team's Souda's Newest ALDC Graduates May 2023

230525-N-AH609-1003-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 25, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Nicholas Gugliuzza, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, on May 25, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

