NSA Souda Bay Holds an Exercise of Seismic Proportions

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 16, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire and Emergency Services participated in a

simulated earthquake emergency response drill titled “Reliant Rumble” on the installation May 16, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen)

