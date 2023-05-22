Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Holds an Exercise of Seismic Proportions [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Holds an Exercise of Seismic Proportions

    GREECE

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 16, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire and Emergency Services participated in a
    simulated earthquake emergency response drill titled “Reliant Rumble” on the installation May 16, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 04:48
