Forces Armées Nigériennes graduate first Detachment of Influence class

U.S. Air Force Colonel Nora Nelson-Richter, Defense Attaché US Embassy Niger, poses for a photos with Niger Armed Forces graduates of the Detachment of Influence course, April 27, 2023, in Niamey, Niger. The Detachment of Influence course teaches students public engagement functions such as messaging development, radio production, photography and videography. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger)

