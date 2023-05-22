Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forces Armées Nigériennes graduate first Detachment of Influence class [Image 31 of 32]

    Forces Armées Nigériennes graduate first Detachment of Influence class

    NIAMEY, NIGER

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Nora Nelson-Richter, Defense Attaché US Embassy Niger, poses for a photos with Niger Armed Forces graduates of the Detachment of Influence course, April 27, 2023, in Niamey, Niger. The Detachment of Influence course teaches students public engagement functions such as messaging development, radio production, photography and videography. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 04:39
    Photo ID: 7816896
    VIRIN: 230427-F-UI914-0032
    Resolution: 5651x3760
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: NIAMEY, NE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forces Armées Nigériennes graduate first Detachment of Influence class [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

