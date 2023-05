Forces Armées Nigériennes graduate first Detachment of Influence class

Media representation from Directeur de l’Information, des Relations Publiques et des Sports (DIRPS) de la Garde Nationale du Niger photographs Niger Armed Forces graduates of the Detachment of Influence course and U.S. Army personnel, April 27, 2023, in Niamey, Niger. The Detachment of Influence course teaches students public engagement functions such as messaging development, radio production, photography and videography. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023
Location: NIAMEY, NE