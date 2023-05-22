Forces Armées Nigériennes graduate first Detachment of Influence class

Niger Armed Forces students graduating the Detachment of Influence course proceed through the graduation certification line and receive their official patches, April 27, 2023, in Niamey, Niger. The Detachment of Influence course teaches students public engagement functions such as messaging development, radio production, photography and videography. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger)

