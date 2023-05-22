SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2023) Members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force waves and greets parade goers during the parade of the 84th Annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival at Shimoda Park. The Shimoda Black Ship Festival is held annually to celebrate the alliance between the U.S. and Japan. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

