    84th Annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival [Image 12 of 16]

    84th Annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival

    SHIMODA, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Rivera 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2023) An Officer of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) waves and greets parade goers during the parade of the 84th Annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival at Shimoda Park. The Shimoda Black Ship Festival is held annually to celebrate the alliance between the U.S. and Japan. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 7816704
    VIRIN: 230520-N-QV265-1335
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: SHIMODA, JP
