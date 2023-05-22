Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea [Image 7 of 9]

    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    A group of students from Bijeon High School, Shinhan High School, and Hankwang High School take a group photograph during a base tour on May 24, 2023. The students are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander; before going to the Second Aviation Brigade hangar and installation military museum. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7816608
    VIRIN: 230524-O-A1109-1275
    Resolution: 5048x3365
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Hometown: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea
    Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    good neighbor
    COMREL
    helicopter
    2CAV
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT