Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea

A group of students from Bijeon High School, Shinhan High School, and Hankwang High School take a group photograph during a base tour on May 24, 2023. The students are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander; before going to the Second Aviation Brigade hangar and installation military museum. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7816605
|VIRIN:
|230524-O-A1109-1220
|Resolution:
|5408x3605
|Size:
|12.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
