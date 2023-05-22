Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea

Sungyong No, a Pyeongtaek Board of Education member, right; shakes hands with U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison commander, left; during an installation tour on May 17, 2023. Students from Bijeon High School, Shinhan High School, and Hankwang High School go to the Second Aviation Brigade hangar and installation military museum during the visit. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

