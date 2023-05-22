Doyoung Lee, a student from Shinhan High School, right; learns about a helicopter from U.S. Army Sfc. James A. Deatrick, aSecond Aviation Brigade platoon sergeant, left; during a base tour on May 24, 2023. Students from Bijeon High School, Shinhan High School, and Hankwang High School are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander; before going to the Second Aviation Brigade hangar and installation military museum. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 7816602 VIRIN: 230524-O-A1109-1029 Resolution: 4340x2893 Size: 9.91 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.