Pyeongtaek High School Students Learn About Soldier Life in Korea

A group of students from Bijeon High School, Shinhan High School, and Hankwang High School tour U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on May 24, 2023. The students are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander; before going to the Second Aviation Brigade hangar and installation military museum. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR