    Makin Island Arrives in Pearl Harbor [Image 2 of 8]

    Makin Island Arrives in Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (May 24, 2023) The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) arrives in Pearl Harbor, May 24, 2023. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 3th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:11
    Photo ID: 7816511
    VIRIN: 230524-N-JH293-1045
    Resolution: 3000x1817
    Size: 1021.61 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Arrives in Pearl Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

