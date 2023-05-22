Makin Island Arrives in Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR (May 24, 2023) The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) arrives in Pearl Harbor, May 24, 2023. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 3th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

