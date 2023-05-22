LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) A Marine Corps Band performs during a social event at the Los Angeles City Hall during LA Fleet Week, May 24, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Benjamin A. Lewis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:01 Photo ID: 7816486 VIRIN: 230524-N-TR141-0148 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.96 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.