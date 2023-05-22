Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) A Marine Corps Band performs during a social event at the Los Angeles City Hall during LA Fleet Week, May 24, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Benjamin A. Lewis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:12
    Photo ID: 7816485
    VIRIN: 230524-N-TR141-0122
    Resolution: 6244x4163
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall
    Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall
    Marine Corps. Band Performs at LA City Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Band
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA City Hall
    LAFW2023
    LAFleetWeek2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT