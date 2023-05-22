Makin Island Color Guard

Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct color guard rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26, 2023 in the South China Sea. Color guard is a detachment of service members assigned to the protection of regimental colors and the national flag. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

