USS Carter Hall Conducts Weapons Familiarization

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Lance Cpl. Michael Canalesgonzalez, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1/6 Battalion Landing Team, conducts a weapons check on an M19 grenade launcher during weapons familiarization aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

