    FORCM Haka and FLTCM Isom meet at CNAF Headquarters

    NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230519-N-VD554-1001 CORONADO, Calif. (May 19, 2023) - Force Master Chief Jason Haka, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), meets with Fleet Master Chief David Isom, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), at CNAF headquarters on Naval Air Station North Island, California, May 19, 2023. As the type commander for naval aviation, Commander, Naval Air Forces mission is to “Man, Train and Equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    This work, FORCM Haka and FLTCM Isom meet at CNAF Headquarters, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

