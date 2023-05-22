230519-N-VD554-1001 CORONADO, Calif. (May 19, 2023) - Force Master Chief Jason Haka, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), meets with Fleet Master Chief David Isom, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), at CNAF headquarters on Naval Air Station North Island, California, May 19, 2023. As the type commander for naval aviation, Commander, Naval Air Forces mission is to “Man, Train and Equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 20:31 Photo ID: 7816299 VIRIN: 230519-N-VD554-1001 Resolution: 4809x3435 Size: 1.64 MB Location: NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORCM Haka and FLTCM Isom meet at CNAF Headquarters, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.