    JTF-RH Defueling Open House Day 1 [Image 13 of 15]

    JTF-RH Defueling Open House Day 1

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, engages with a local resident during JTF-RH’s Defueling Open House on Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. JTF-RH hosted an open house to provide the public with the opportunity to learn more about the defueling process and to engage directly with JTF-RH directors and leaders. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

