Rep. Linda Ichiyama, state representative for Hawaii’s 31st District, listens to a local resident during JTF-RH’s Defueling Open House on Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. JTF-RH hosted an open house to provide the public with the opportunity to learn more about the defueling process and to engage directly with JTF-RH directors and leaders. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 20:46 Photo ID: 7816229 VIRIN: 230523-A-KL951-1075 Resolution: 6184x4123 Size: 2.34 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH Defueling Open House Day 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.