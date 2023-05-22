Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 7]

    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and their families participate in the 13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 20, 2023. The event honored Gold Star Families and paid respect to relatives that lost a loved one in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 19:13
    Photo ID: 7816122
    VIRIN: 230520-F-YT028-1153
    Resolution: 6704x4475
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB
    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB
    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB
    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base
    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB
    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB
    13th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    Travis AFB
    621st CRW
    60th AMW
    Gold Star Family
    349th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT