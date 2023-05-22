Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230522 USS BATAAN SAILORS PERFORM OPERATIONAL TASKS [Image 3 of 5]

    230522 USS BATAAN SAILORS PERFORM OPERATIONAL TASKS

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in .50-caliber machine gun familiarization training in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alisha Gleason)

    VIRIN: 230522-N-AG075-1067
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230522 USS BATAAN SAILORS PERFORM OPERATIONAL TASKS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

