ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in .50-caliber machine gun familiarization training in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alisha Gleason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 19:15 Photo ID: 7816120 VIRIN: 230522-N-AG075-1067 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.17 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230522 USS BATAAN SAILORS PERFORM OPERATIONAL TASKS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.