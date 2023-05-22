Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program [Image 9 of 10]

    4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tristan Reeves, right, a pilot with the 4th Airlift Squadron, shows Owen Zobel, Team McChord’s newest pilot, the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III while taking part in the 4th AS’s Pilot for a Day program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 11, 2023. The goal of the Pilot for a Day program is to provide children and their families in the local community who have catastrophic illnesses a once in a lifetime opportunity; the child is issued a flight suit and visits different mission sets around base such as the Security Forces Squadron Working Dog compound, the Fire Department, and a tour of the Air Traffic Control Tower and a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 17:56
    Photo ID: 7815944
    VIRIN: 230511-F-CR035-1310
    Resolution: 2875x1795
    Size: 996.6 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

