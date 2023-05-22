Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program [Image 8 of 10]

    4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Fazenbaker, commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, visits with Owen Zobel, Team McChord’s newest pilot, while taking part in the 4th Airlift Squadron’s Pilot for a Day program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 11, 2023. The goal of the Pilot for a Day program is to provide children and their families in the local community who have catastrophic illnesses a once in a lifetime opportunity; the child is issued a flight suit and visits different mission sets around base such as the Security Forces Squadron Working Dog compound, the Fire Department, and a tour of the Air Traffic Control Tower and a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    This work, 4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Pilot for a Day
    4th Airlift Squadron
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

