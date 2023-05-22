4th AS reignites Pilot For A Day program

Owen Zobel, Team McChord’s newest pilot, sits in the driver’s seat of a crash rescue engine while taking part in the 4th Airlift Squadron’s Pilot for a Day program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 11, 2023. The goal of the Pilot for a Day program is to provide children and their families in the local community who have catastrophic illnesses a once in a lifetime opportunity; the child is issued a flight suit and visits different mission sets around base such as the Security Forces Squadron Working Dog compound, the Fire Department, and a tour of the Air Traffic Control Tower and a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

