    Lt. Louie - One Asian American's Story

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    Groton, Conn. - Lt. Jennifer Louie, deputy department head of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL’s) Warfighter Performance Department, in her office. NSMRL, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise and based out of Groton, Connecticut sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 16:27
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Hometown: MIDDLETOWN, NJ, US
