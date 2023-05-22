Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st CRW - EX. Storm Crow [Image 5 of 5]

    621st CRW - EX. Storm Crow

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    An MRZR Alpha light tactical all-terrain vehicle, assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, California, drives through Schoonover Air Field at U.S. Army Fort Hunter-Liggett, California, during a joint field training exercise May 6, 2023. Exercise Storm Crow is a readiness exercise apart of a larger scale exercise, Golden Phoenix, hosted by Travis Air Force Base with full spectrum support from partner units to include the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, the 349th Air Mobility Reserve Wing Travis AFB, California and the First Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. The purpose of the exercise is to demonstrate the combined ability to rapidly generate and project air power leveraging mobility platforms such as the C-5 Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

