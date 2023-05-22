U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Laurence Pierre, 621st Contingency Response Wing fire team member, and Senior Airman Justin Gibison, 621st CRW fire team members, monitor an entry control point for potential threats during a joint field training exercise at Schoonover Air Field on U.S. Army Fort Hunter-Liggett, California, during joint field training exercise May 5, 2023. Exercise Storm Crow is a readiness exercise apart of a larger scale exercise, Golden Phoenix, hosted by Travis Air Force Base with full spectrum support from partner units to include the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, the 349th Air Mobility Reserve Wing Travis AFB, California and the First Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. The purpose of the exercise is to demonstrate the combined ability to rapidly generate and project air power leveraging mobility platforms such as the C-5 Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 16:22 Photo ID: 7815668 VIRIN: 230505-F-SO188-1664 Resolution: 5902x3737 Size: 7.98 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st CRW - EX. Storm Crow [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.