    Cofferdam keeps crew cruising through concrete placements [Image 6 of 6]

    Cofferdam keeps crew cruising through concrete placements

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    A hydraulic pile cutter severs a precast concret cile in a tremieseal at Onslow Beach Bridge, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
    Crews working at the bridge replacement site have been working 23 ft below the water line while staying nice and dry with the help of a millennia old technology: the cofferdam.

    Cofferdam
    Hurricane Florence
    OICC Florence
    Onslow Beach Bridge

