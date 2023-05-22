Cofferdam keeps crew cruising through concrete placements

A hydraulic pile cutter severs a precast concret cile in a tremieseal at Onslow Beach Bridge, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Crews working at the bridge replacement site have been working 23 ft below the water line while staying nice and dry with the help of a millennia old technology: the cofferdam.

