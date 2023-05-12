Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School Graduation Parade 2023 [Image 14 of 15]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School Graduation Parade 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates march for pass in review during the Academy's Preparatory School Graduation Parade at Black Field, May 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The school prepares cadet candidates through military training, academics, and character development so that they can succeed and lead at the Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7815338
    VIRIN: 230522-F-XS730-1030
    Resolution: 4229x2815
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School Graduation Parade 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Prep School

