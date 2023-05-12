U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates salute during the Academy's Preparatory School Graduation Parade at Black Field, May 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The school prepares cadet candidates through military training, academics, and character development so that they can succeed and lead at the Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 7815337 VIRIN: 230522-F-XS730-1021 Resolution: 4231x2816 Size: 2.25 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School Graduation Parade 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.