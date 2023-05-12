Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB Mental Health Professionals

    Travis AFB Mental Health Professionals

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Harifah Hendrickson, left, clinical psychologist and 1st Lt. Dorothy Knox, social work fellow, both with the 60th Medical Operations Squadron, discuss patient treatment at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. The Mental Health Clinic serves Airmen and their families by providing care for their mental health needs. Using various methods, these specialists provide diagnosis and treatment for mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 7815330
    VIRIN: 230523-F-RU983-1044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.4 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Mental Health Professionals, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    military photography
    Heide Couch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT