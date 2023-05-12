Travis AFB Mental Health Professionals

U.S. Air Force Capt. Harifah Hendrickson, left, clinical psychologist and 1st Lt. Dorothy Knox, social work fellow, both with the 60th Medical Operations Squadron, discuss patient treatment at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. The Mental Health Clinic serves Airmen and their families by providing care for their mental health needs. Using various methods, these specialists provide diagnosis and treatment for mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
