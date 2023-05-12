Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-1 Joint Force Munitions Training [Image 12 of 12]

    Northern Edge 23-1 Joint Force Munitions Training

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Royal Australian Air Force No. 75 Squadron and U.S. Air Force 354th Maintenance Group, pose for a group picture after completing the F-35A Lightning II Aircraft Weapons Loading Interoperability training during the Northern Edge Exercise 23-1 May 15, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base Alaska. The training reinforced joint interoperability, providing the opportunity to exchange best practices for tactics, techniques, and procedures. This training was the first integrated weapons training conducted between the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force on the F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall).

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 13:20
    Photo ID: 7815007
    VIRIN: 230515-F-ED762-2284
    Resolution: 5230x3001
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-1 Joint Force Munitions Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

