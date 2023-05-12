Northern Edge 23-1 Joint Force Munitions Training

Members from the Royal Australian Air Force No. 75 Squadron and U.S. Air Force 354th Maintenance Group, pose for a group picture after completing the F-35A Lightning II Aircraft Weapons Loading Interoperability training during the Northern Edge Exercise 23-1 May 15, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base Alaska. The training reinforced joint interoperability, providing the opportunity to exchange best practices for tactics, techniques, and procedures. This training was the first integrated weapons training conducted between the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force on the F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall).

